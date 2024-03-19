CHANGALA, SISHUWA BEHIND OCIDA LETTER – SOURCES

Impeccable sources within the Catholic Church have revealed the events surrounding the alleged Our Civic Duty Association (OCiDA) letter, exposing human rights activist Brebner Changala and South Africa-based lecturer Sishuwa Sishuwa as being allegedly behind the controversial petition to the American embassy.

Last week, the petition, purportedly written by former Lusaka Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu, requested the United States (US) government to place sanctions against some top Government officials.

The source said Bishop Mpundu was reportedly on a private visit to the US when the letter, advocating for sanctions against President Hakainde Hichilema and others, surfaced.

They also doubt whether Archbishop Mpundu was aware or consented to the statement addressed to American Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales.

“Further insights from sources reveal that the alleged authors of the controversial statement are Mr Changala and Dr Sishuwa, the latter known for his vocal criticism of President Hichilema,” the sources said.

Efforts to get Dr Sishuwa failed while Mr Changala said he did not want to participate in the ongoing debate about the letter.

“I don’t want to participate in this. I would rather the bishop himself come and answer, he is not a child, he is the voice that has been available,” Mr Changala said.

source: Zambia Daily Mail