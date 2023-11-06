Chellah Tukuta gets third job appointment in the UPND new dawn govt

Chellah Tukuta gets third job appointment

Zambian photographer Chellah Tukuta has been given a third job in the UPND new dawn government.

His first appointment was at State House and then sent to Brazil where he was recently recalled.



He made an announcement on social media that the head of state has given him a new job at Zambia Daily Mail Newspaper.

He wrote;

Thank you President Hakainde Hichilema for my new appointment as Deputy Editor in charge of Photography and Chief Photographer at the Zambia Daily Mail.