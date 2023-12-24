Chellah Tukuta my friend and brother should have not addressed and mocked the president directly- Topson Kunda

By Topson Pathias Kunda

Chellah Tukuta Photography my friend and brother should have not addressed and mocked the president directly.

Am one of those UPND members who complained many times about the New Dawn Government and UPND Party. But in my complaints I never addressed President Hakainde Hichilema directly. What I used to complain to was the Government and the Party.

And if only 10 percent of what Mr Chella Tukuta benefited from the appointments he received from President Hakainde Hichilema was going to come to me, I think I would have not opened my mouth to attack the New Dawn Government and the party at once. This I know I was not going to complain.

However for a person whose luck and favor some of us admired which my brother Chella had received from the president, Chella could not have attacked and mocked the president directly the way he did yesterday. Attacking the president directly after receiving such favors from him was not a good thing to do by my brother.

There is only one area where am ready to look a fool in the eyes of people at all times; it’s me apologizing and asking for forgiveness. This I do to any person or people I feel I had injured. And when am apologizing I don’t look at what people will call me. I do it on one principle ” blessed are the peace makers for they shall be called the sons of God”. Just that makes me apologize.

Am one of those who have read about how the system of God’s mercy works. You can ask for forgiveness as many times as you would feel you are sorry for your wrong doings and through God’s mercy which God has extended to man, a wrong doer can be forgiven. Therefore Chella will need to appreciate president Hakainde Hichilema for all the president did to him than attacking him.

I repeat, if only 10 percent of what Chella Tukuta received from President Hakainde Hichilema can come to me. I don’t think I can open my mouth.

It’s not too late and mercy is ever present to us as long as the Holy Spirit is still on earth. Chella can humbly apologize to President Hakainde. Am one of the recipients of president Hakainde Hichilema ‘s mercy and forgiveness therefore I can advise my brother Chella Tukuta to ask for the president’s forgiveness.

Topson Pathias Kunda a beneficiary of the president’s forgiveness and mercy.