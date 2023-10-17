CHIBOLYA GRANDMA DENIES SEXUALLY ASSAULTING A 10 YEAR OLD IN EXCHANGE FOR K10

A grandma accused of sexually abusing a 10-year old boy in exchange for a K10 has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that she was shocked when police officers interrupted her beer-bust at a shebeen on allegations of forced intercourse with a minor.

This is in a matter were 41-year old Martha Sampa, an unemployed housewife of Chibolya area is charged with defilement of a boy under the age of 16.

It is alleged that Sampa met the victim who was sent to buy cooking oil within the same compound and lured him into quenching her sexual urge at her home in exchange for a K10 note to buy himself some jiggies and candy.

Sampa is said to have falsely introduced herself to the boy as Anna as they made way to her house.

Upon getting to her house, the grandma allegedly fondled the young lad’s small and weak family jewels, which cannot stand firm to penetrate her honeypot.

Sampa allegedly gave the child a K10 as promised and asked him to bite the tongue about the immoral act or else she would spank him.

The woman pledged to pay the boy the same amount every time she ‘abused’ him.

It is alleged that boy disclosed to his parents about his sexual abuse at the hands of Sampa upon noticing some rash on his private parts.

Opening her defense before magistrate Mutinta Mwenya, Sampa said whilst enjoying some opaque beer at a shebeen with her male patrons she saw two men in the company of a boy enter the bar.

She said the men approached their table and the lad poked her upon being instructed by the men.

“I asked what was happening and I was told mwa ononga mwana (you have violated a child). I asked what I had done and I was told I had infected him with Syphilis but I told them I do not know the boy,”she explained.

“I asked the boy if he knew me and he confirmed. I asked him to mention my name and he said I am Anna. I told him I am not Anna but Martha. The two men left but later returned. They asked me to accompany them to the police and I obliged.”

Sampa said whilst at the police station the police informed her that the juvenile had accused her of sexually assaulting him and infecting him with syphilis.

She explained that the police ordered that she undergoes a vaginal swab but she was not given her results following the medical examination.

“I was never told the results. I was taken back to central police from the clinic. I felt ill and I was taken to Chainama and back to Lusaka Central police where I was released on bond and the matter was brought to Court,” said Sampa.

During cross examination by State prosecutor Malama Chisenga the accused said out of the many patrons in the tarven it was shocking that the boy singled her out as his devourer because she was the only female.

She denied ever knowing the child prior to her allegedly exposing him to sex at an early age.

Magistrate Mwenya adjourned the matter to November 15 for Judgement.

Kalemba