CHIEF CHITIMUKULU SAYS HE DOES NOT BELIEVE GOVT WANTED TO SABOTAGE HIM AS GUEST OF HONOUR AT THIS YEAR’S KUOMBOKA CEREMONY

By Leah Ngoma

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people says he does not believe that the government wanted to sabotage him as guest of honor at this year’s Kuomboka Ceremony of the Lozi people of Western Province.

The Paramount Chief says there is nothing wrong with the head of state attending the ceremony as he has the right to visit the people of Western Province.

He has since commended the government for its support and facilitating his movement to western province.

The traditional leader was speaking in Mongu this morning when Local Government Minister Garry Nkombo, Green Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu, Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba and Western Province Minister Kapelwa Mbangweta called on him.

Meanwhile, Local Government Minister Garry Nkombo has assured the Paramount Chief that President Hakainde Hichilema’s presence at this year’s Kuomboka Ceremony is not meant to compete with him as guest of honor but a way of supporting the traditional leadership

Mr. Nkombo says it is President Hichilema’s position to accord the traditional leader the respect he deserves and submit to his authority contrary to social media reports that are suggesting otherwise.

