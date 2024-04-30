CHIEF MBURUMA CALLS FOR TOLERANCE, AS M’MEMBE PROMISES TO RESTORE TRADITIONAL AUTHORITY POWERS

Senior Chief Mburuma of Luangwa District, Lusaka Province, has called for tolerance at family level to enhance national unity.

Speaking when Socialist Party -SP- President Dr. Fred M’membe paid a courtesy call on him in Luangwa, the Traditional Leader said he was disturbed by a recent incident in his Chiefdom where a family member strangled his fellow to death during a drinking spree.

The Chief said there is need to always remember that human beings, good or bad, are created in the image of God, hence the need to love one another.

He thanked M’membe for the courtesy call adding that he was welcome to campaign for his Candidate in the May 2, 2024, by election.

On Thursday, 2nd May 2024, by-election polls will be held in Luangwa Ward in Chama District of Eastern Province, Munwa Ward in Chienge District of Luapula Province, Kaunga Ward in Luangwa District of Lusaka Province, Kaela Ward in Lupososhi District of Northern Province, Chikenge Ward in Kabompo District of North Western Province, Malala Ward in Chikankata District of Southern Province, Luumbo Wards in Gwembe District of Southern Province and Ndanda Ward in Limulunga District of Western Province.

Meanwhile, Socialist Party -SP- President Dr. Fred M’membe said his party will restore traditional authority to it’s initial stages.

M’membe said politicians took away all the powers from chiefs immediately Zambia got independence in 1964.

The Opposition Leader said politicians have failed to run the country effectively in the last 60 years.

M’membe said village headmen are currently not on payroll and have since lost respect because they have no powers.

The SP President said he would be the first President of Zambia from the Traditional Authority if elected in the 2026 general election.

This is contained in a statement issued by SP Director Media, Brian Hapunda.