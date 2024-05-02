CHILUFYA TAYALI CONDEMNS ARREST OF BAROTSELAND ACTIVISTS

THIS IS NOT THE BEST WAY TO RESOLVE ISSUES, ALWAYS BRINGING IN THE POLICE: BRE YOUTH ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH SEDITIOUS PRACTICE

If I say, something ati, arrest him, but surely these problems will not be resolved by arresting people each time they claim what they believe is theirs.

There’s no problem which is insurmountable, Barotseland issue has a solution and that solution is not by using the police and courts to intimidate those who agitate for it.

Yesterday, the police arrested Barotse Royal Establishment Youths who are also leaders of Barotseland Nationalist Youth Alliance.

Those who are caged by President Hakainde Hichilema’s police are Boris Muziba, Mushokabanji Wamui, Munyinda Munukayumbwa, Raphael Akalemwa, Makala Muyunda and many others.

The fearless youths were arrested yesterday during press conference where they were responding to Gilbert Liswaniso and Minister Charles Milupi.

They are currently locked and they have been charged with seditious practice.

