CHINA AND INDIA’S AGREEMENT TO RESTRUCTURE ZAMBIAS DEBT LIKELY TO REMOVE UNCERTAINTY FROM ECONOMY



By Chileshe Mwango

The Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research-ZIPAR says China and India’s agreement to restructure their holdings of Zambian debt will remove some uncertainty from the country’s economy.

Recently, president Hakainde Hichilema said there was hope the delayed effort to exit a long-running default is back on track.

In an interview with Phoenix News, ZIPAR Executive Director Herrick Mpuku says the development is welcome due to the doubt surrounding the two countries’ actions over Zambia’s debt.

Dr. Mpuku believes this suggests that they have agreed to proceed with the move and that Zambia’s economic policies must now be in line with the debt restructuring framework’s program.

PHOENIX NEWS