CHINGOLA MAN KILLS WIFE OVER A SONG

A SONG implying that a mother is the one who truly knows the child’s biological father and that a man only gives a name has caused a Kitwe man to allegedly murder his wife in cold blood.

Charles Kabamba 60, is alleged to have picked a quarrel with his wife Florence Ngoyi, 42 after he heard her playing a song on her phone with the lyrics being “The one who knows the father of the children is the mother, and men just give names.”

Copperbelt Province Commanding officer Sharon Zulu has told #Mwebantu that Nchanga police in Kitwe received a case of suspected murder which occurred on Saturday at 02:30 hours.

Ms Zulu said the case was reported by the suspect’s step son, who reported that his mother was allegedly murdered by the suspect.

“Brief facts are that ,on Friday, around 22:00hours the deceased , Ms Ngoyi and her husband Mr Kabamba, the now suspect retired to bed after having supper with family . On Saturday around 02:30 hours, the deceased’s son was awakened by his stepfather, that he should go and see his mother who appeared sick. The stepfather claimed he had a quarrel with his wife over the song she was playing on his phone: “The one who knows the father of the children is the mother, and men just give names.” When the son checked on his mother, he discovered that she had bruises on both legs and knees and was bleeding from her nose,” she said

She said he quickly organised for transport and took his mother to the hospital through the police station.

“The police inspected the victim and medical report form issued. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. The father who is the husband to the victim tried to run away ,but was apprehended at the bus stop by Police who were accompanied by his stepson.The body was deposited to Nchanga North General Hospital Mortuary awaiting for postmorterm, whereas the accused person was detained in lawful custody,” she said.

(Mwebantu)