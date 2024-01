CHIPOLOPOLO ARRIVE IN SAUDI ARABIA

….Patson Daka and Fashion Sakala already in camp.

The Chipolopolo boys have arrived in the Saudi City of Taif via Jeddah where they will set up base for the next 10 days.

Zambia arrived aboard Emirates Airlines and have since settled at heir base.

The squad now await the arrival of Lameck Banda, Frankie Musonda and Gift Mphande.

England based Patson Daka and Saudi domiciled Fashion Sakala are already at the Saudi camp at the Seven Gardens Hotel.