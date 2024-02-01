CHIPOLOPOLO BOYS CONSOLED WITH $700,000 PRIZE MONEY DESPITE EARLY AFCON EXIT

While the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) dream ended prematurely for Zambia’s Chipolopolo Boys, their efforts in Group F were not entirely unrewarded. Despite falling short of the knockout stages, the team will receive a $700,000 (ZMK18million) consolation prize for finishing third in their group.

Avram Grant’s men began their campaign brightly, holding Congo DR to a 1-1 draw. However, subsequent draws against Tanzania (1-1) and a final 1-0 loss to Morocco placed them third, behind Morocco and DR Congo but ahead of Tanzania. Unfortunately, only four of the third-placed teams could progress, leaving Zambia on the cusp of the Round of 16.

The disappointment of the early exit is undeniable, and reactions have been mixed. Some fans point to the team’s lack of experience, having missed the previous three AFCON editions. Others criticize the technical approach, particularly the opening two draws, for failing to secure enough points.