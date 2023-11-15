Chishala Kateka Schools Zambian Watchdog Regarding The Composition Of The Catholic Bishops That Signed The Pastoral Letter

Chishala Kateka writes:-

So, today I was on Live FM Radio and was responding to the issue raised by the Zambian Watchdog regarding the composition of the Catholic Bishops that signed the Pastoral Letter.

We need to understand the background or history to the composition of churches and their leadership before we invoke misplaced tribal sentiments in the country.

When the various missionaries first came to this country, they entered the country through different Provinces and made their initial base there, reaching out to the populace in those provinces.

You thus find that the Apostolic Church (the ones that sing with those beautiful voices) is more prominent in Western Province, the SDA are more prominent in Southern Province. They even have a University there.

The UCZ are more prominent in Luapula. CMML is more prominent in North Western Province, the Dutch Reformed are more prominent in Eastern Province while the Catholicism is more prominent in Northern, Luapula and Muchinga.

That is not to say that these churches have not spread to other parts of the country – but by and large, that is how Zambia was, from a religion perspective, was shared out.

If the Apostolic Church were to issue a Pastoral letter, we should not be surprised to see a predominantly Western Province slant and so on and so forth for the other churches.

Why are people unnecessarily continuing to fuel the fires of division? Why would people be mischievous and fan the tribal talk.

No my fellow Zambians, do not buy into this nonsense.

We have been one people for the last 59 years. Let us continue to value our peace. Let us not give in to these base sentiments.

PS: I am not Catholic, I am merely a fairly well read and right thinking Zambian that would not want to see these divisive elements gain traction in our country.

Chishala Kateka