Chishimba Kambwili Dischared But Using Machine To Breathe

KAMBWILI DISCHARED BUT USING MACHINE TO BREATHE

Veteran politician Chishimba Kambwili is back at home but being aided by a machine to breathe, according to ZNBC.



Kambwili had been hospitalized at Milpark hospital in South Africa for specialist treatment after he evacuated from Maina Soko last month by the Zambian government.



Quoting Pastor Mutale Kambwili, ZNBC reports that the former Minister of Information is being aided to breathe by a machine. He is at home on bed rest, his Brother said.



He arrived back in Zambia on Thursday, 28th March 2024.

But a source close to Kambwili told Zambian Eye that the machine monitors his breathing and not help him to breathe.

The source said Kambwili was out of danger but could not disclose whether he will continue in politics. He said at the right time Kambwili will speak to the nation.



Kambwili was before falling ill convicted and sentenced to prison for hate speech committed during the campaigns of 2021 elections.

He is on bail pending appeal against the conviction. Kambwili one of the founder members of the PF, is also one of the nine aspirants in the former ruling party’s presidential race.



Kambwili had sneaked out of the country through the Chirundu Boarder into Zimbabwe reported going for medication. He was brought back from Zimbabwe to Maina Soko hospital and then evacuated to South Africa.



He is yet to speak out but ZNBC on Saturday said Kambwili had described the gesture shown by President Hakainde Hichilema to evacuate him to South Africa as a symbol of brotherhood.