CITIZENS FIRST PARTY PRESS STATEMENT ON SHRINKING DEMOCRACY IN OUR COUNTRY

Today the Citizens First Party has not managed to file in it’s nominations in Mwandi Sankolonga ward due to the thuggery and tribal behavior of the UPND which will be reported to the police and hope that the Police will take action against them..

Our candidate was not able to file in the papers as their documents were grabbed from them by known UPND cadres who hurled threats on our candidate.

The cadres also threatened our candidate saying we are not supposed to go and disturb them in their region or territory. This trend has continued and each time there is a by election in the area they so call their strong hold, we see them intimidate their opponents unlike in other areas where everyone is freely allowed to participate in our democracy.

The UPND must be reminded that this country belongs to all of us and we have the right to participate in elections regardless of the region where elections are taking place.

The people of Zambia expect a better cost of living they promised and not intimidating their opponents. We will not continue watching our democracy being destroyed by this undemocratic party in government.

Issued by,

Frank Sichone

Party Spokes Person

Citizens First Party

26th October, 2023.