CITIZENS FIRST PARTY PRESS STATEMENT ON SHRINKING DEMOCRACY IN OUR COUNTRY
Today the Citizens First Party has not managed to file in it’s nominations in Mwandi Sankolonga ward due to the thuggery and tribal behavior of the UPND which will be reported to the police and hope that the Police will take action against them..
Our candidate was not able to file in the papers as their documents were grabbed from them by known UPND cadres who hurled threats on our candidate.
The cadres also threatened our candidate saying we are not supposed to go and disturb them in their region or territory. This trend has continued and each time there is a by election in the area they so call their strong hold, we see them intimidate their opponents unlike in other areas where everyone is freely allowed to participate in our democracy.
The UPND must be reminded that this country belongs to all of us and we have the right to participate in elections regardless of the region where elections are taking place.
The people of Zambia expect a better cost of living they promised and not intimidating their opponents. We will not continue watching our democracy being destroyed by this undemocratic party in government.
Issued by,
Frank Sichone
Party Spokes Person
Citizens First Party
26th October, 2023.
Imwe mweba Bemba treat the Tongas and Lozis the same way in Luapula, Northern and Muchinga provinces. Mwe ba ku Eastern do to the Tongas and Lozis the same way they treat you in their so called strongholds, when elections are in Eastern province. Why they are doing that is because they have failed to rule the country , instead they have ruined the country! So they know even people in their so called strongholds the common people are not supporting them anymore because of too much hunger. Don’t worry time will catch up with them. Kabili they have the support of the police now but things will soon change, and those partisan police will be removed and they cry tribalism. Awe mwandi imitundu imbi yali shupa. When Kambwili was telling them they are tribalists they were refusing. But people have seen for themselves and proof is there for all to see now.