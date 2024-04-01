Claims That Democratic Space Is Shrinking Are False – Dr Nevers Mumba

CLAIMS THAT DEMOCRATIC SPACE IS SHRINKING ARE FALSE – DR MUMBA

Former Vice President NEVERS MUMBA has dispelled claims that democratic space in the country is shrinking.

Dr.MUMBA says the claims are false because the UPND is so far the only administration that has broken the culture of prosecuting former Presidents.

He says had the UPND Administration been undemocratic, Sixth President EDGAR LUNGU, would have been presently facing prosecution.

He also said freedom of expression among politicians has been enhanced under the UPND Administration.

Dr. MUMBA was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in LUSAKA today

Earlier in a separate interview, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly ROBERT CHABINGA also said freedom of expression among politicians is rife under the UPND administration.

Meanwhile, Mr. CHABINGA says the recent suspension of some Members of Parliament does NOT entail that democratic space is shrinking.

Mr. CHABINGA says the affected parliamentarians did not observe the National Assembly’s Standing Orders or etiquettes .

He has called on Members of Parliament to observe the Standing Orders and etiquettes that govern the business of the House and conduct of parliamentarians.

ZNBC