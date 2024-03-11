Cleaner discovered two dead newborns in glass bottles in an abandoned flat

A worker found two dead baby boys inside bottles in a vacant apartment in Hong Kong, the police said on Saturday. A man and a woman, who are thought to be the mom and dad, have been taken by the police.

Chief Inspector Au Yeung Tak of the New Territories North division said that the bottles were 30 centimeters tall and the bodies didn’t have any obvious injuries.

He said doctors will check the babies’ bodies to see how old they were and if they were born alive.

A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested for possibly getting rid of bodies illegally. Mr Au Yeung said the two people lived in the apartment and it is thought that they are a couple.

The landlord asked the cleaner to go to the apartment on Friday, after the tenants left. Hong Kong TV station RTHK said that the bodies were wet and kept in bottles.