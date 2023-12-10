COME UP WITH A NATIONAL INDADA – JCTR.

The Jesuit Centre For Theology Reflection (JCTR) Executive Director , Father Alex Muyebe is calling for a National Indada for the country to come out of the poverty trap and advance a national development agenda .

Speaking in an exclusive in Lusaka , JCTR Executive Director , Father Muyebe explains that , for Africa to develop and Zambia is not an exception , effective governance systems must be put in place and the government must be strong to achieve this goal .

The Father reveals that , Africa has adopted a multi party democracy from the Western World and Africa’s National values are being put to a test and as such this is a challenge which needs collective conversations , interactions , reasoning and agreement .

Fr.Muyebe explains that , this being the case , it is inevitable for the government to come up with a National Indada which will collectively discuss a National transformation agenda fit for the benefit purpose of all citizens .

He echoes that , democracy as a governance system must be modified and modernised to suit the unity aspirations of all people in Africa .

He is appealing to the authorities that be not to over look the proposal of coming up with a National Indada because it is recipe for unity and economic progress .

Ends …