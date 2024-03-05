COMPENSATE MUNYAULE TRADERS – FIA ZAMBIA

Lusaka, Tuesday (March 5, 2024)

Fight Inequality Alliance -FIA- Zambia says Government must compensate traders at Munyaule Market, behind City Market, following the demolition of their stores, on Sunday, 3rd March, 2024.

FIA Zambia National Coordinator, Mputa Ngalande, says the same effort made to compensate those connected to political power, must be applied on the vulnerable traders.

Mr. Ngalande said it is worrying that Government is quick to side with multinational corporations, at the expense of it’s own vulnerable people.

He said the cost of living is already harsh, stating that the action by Government on vulnerable traders, has potential to widen the inequality gap.

Mr. Ngalande adds that it is saddening that the traders were not moved to the newly built market but instead, lost their merchandise.

Lusaka City Council -LCC- Public Relations Manager, Chola Mwamba, disclosed that the demolition is a significant step towards modernising markets in the city, by partnering with a developer to construct a modern facility at Munyaule Market, adding that the traders violated the Urban and Regional Planning Act Number 3 of 2015.