Contextualizing Laura Miti’s argument

Contexualising Laura Miti’s argument

Whenever the UKWA chaps talk about the cost of living, just remind them of where they found the country in 2011, and where they left it in 2021.

Bread – 2011: K3, 2021: K17

Milk – 2011: K3, 2021: K10

Petrol – 2011: K5, 2021: K17

Exchange rate – 2011: K4.6, 2021: K17

750 mls cooking oil 2011:K5, 2021: K40

National debt 2011: $2.7b, 2021: $33b

National reserves – 2011: $4.6b, 2021: $2.8b

GDP – 2011: 7%, 2021: -3%

Mealie meal – 2011: K35, 2021: K170

Sugar x 2kg – 2011: K13, 2021: K45

If you borrow K200 from ZANACO to build a chicken run and rear chickens, two things must happen:

1) We must see a well structured chicken run built

2) Eventually, your family economy must pick up

In the case of the PF three things happened:

1) No chicken run was built

2) The economy went down into minus

3) They failed to pay back the K200 whose interest accumulated into a huge debt

So where did the money go? Into the pockets of few PF leaders, with their families and concubines