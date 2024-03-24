Contextualizing Laura Miti’s argument

Contexualising Laura Miti’s argument
Whenever the UKWA chaps talk about the cost of living, just remind them of where they found the country in 2011, and where they left it in 2021.
Bread – 2011: K3, 2021: K17
Milk – 2011: K3, 2021: K10
Petrol – 2011: K5, 2021: K17
Exchange rate – 2011: K4.6, 2021: K17
750 mls cooking oil 2011:K5, 2021: K40
National debt 2011: $2.7b, 2021: $33b
National reserves – 2011: $4.6b, 2021: $2.8b
GDP – 2011: 7%, 2021: -3%
Mealie meal – 2011: K35, 2021: K170
Sugar x 2kg – 2011: K13, 2021: K45
If you borrow K200 from ZANACO to build a chicken run and rear chickens, two things must happen:
1) We must see a well structured chicken run built
2) Eventually, your family economy must pick up
In the case of the PF three things happened:
1) No chicken run was built
2) The economy went down into minus
3) They failed to pay back the K200 whose interest accumulated into a huge debt
So where did the money go? Into the pockets of few PF leaders, with their families and concubines
Laura Miti is a political genius zowona. An excellent answer to idyots like Mwamba and Nakachinda.
Just compare where they found the economy to where they left it and Bingo, they can’t talk anymore. They crashed the economy and looted all the money. They can’t even deny it. Useless mothers fakas that are supposed to be serving jail, thanks to the incompetent prosecutors.
And the many promises you made prior to the 2021 General Elections??? Have you not turned out to be liars???
Bwamba was hoping Laura would demonise HH, but found out that his idea of podcasts is now back firing on chipani.
True to his middle name, Chagwa has destroyed PeeEfu. We will not let him destroy Zambia. People should recognise when something has run out of time.
Such you ll never see the idiot Indiyo corroborate, if if how quick he to contribute to use post of mwamba and mmembe