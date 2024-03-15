ECL dishes out cash to two OCIDA members to issue a statement calling for sanctions against the country. Brebnar Changala and the Bishop Emeritus gladly oblige, and execute.

Then he goes to UKA and asks Sakwiba Sikota, Lucky Mulusa and Saboi Imboela to issue another statement reinforcing words from his two disciples in OCIDA.

Sakwiba bows, and says as UKA, we are in agreement with OCIDA and will also engage the US embassy on imposing sanctions on some top Zambian government officials.

Coordinated act, with Chagwa’s hand and wallet all over the script. Sakwiba the main actor.

Money! And desperation.

No wonder Chagwa was talking about HH stepping down before 2026 polls.

That man, Edgar!