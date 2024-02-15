CORNELIUS MWEETWA CRITICIZED FOR BEING OVERZEALOUS

By Patricia Male

The Zambian Civil Liberties Union Says Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa was overzealous when he disclosed that the UPND while in opposition worked with Patriotic Front member Chishimba Kambwili to perpetuate tribalism.

Union Executive Director Isaac Mwanza has since urged Cabinet Ministers under the current regime to think through before issuing statements to avoid such blunders.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mwanza says it was wrong for Mr. Mweetwa who issues information on behalf of the government to go public and issue such a careless statement.

He has since advised President Hakainde Hichilema to always guide his Cabinet Ministers to write down what they want to communicate to the public instead of speaking off-cuff to avoid such mistakes in future.

PHOENIX NEWS