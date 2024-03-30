Corruption Scandal Unveiled: UPND Govt’s Mismanagement of Pension Funds for Dual Carriageway- Kasonde Mwenda EFF President

Corruption Scandal Unveiled: UPND Government’s Mismanagement of Pension Funds for Dual Carriageway- Kasonde Mwenda C-EFF President

30th March 2024.

The decision by the United Party for National Development (UPND) administrations to utilize Zambia’s pension funds for the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Lusaka – Ndola road to a dual carriageway, despite evidence of corruption, is truly reprehensible. The road project, marred by corruption and mismanagement under both PF and UPND administrations, poses a significant threat to the financial security of retirees and the stability of the pension fund.

Under the PF administration, the Lusaka – Ndola dual carriageway was estimated to cost the Zambian taxpayer a staggering US$1.2 billion, with the Chinese contractor China Jiangxi receiving a payment of US$30 million for construction work that was not completed. This blatant mismanagement of funds and lack of oversight highlights the risks associated with speculative projects and foreign ownership and management of critical infrastructure assets.

Additionally, recent reports indicate further corruption and controversy surrounding the Lusaka – Ndola road project. An article by The Africa Report dated August 22, 2022, titled “Zambia: China’s Avic battles Casilli consortium for $700m DRC road contract,” reveals that a consortium led by China’s Avic International and another led by Diego Casilli, a Lusaka businessman with ties to President Hakainde Hichilema, are competing for a lucrative tender to construct Zambia’s busiest road, the Lusaka – Ndola road. This ongoing battle for control of the project raises serious concerns about transparency, accountability, and potential conflicts of interest.

The implications of corruption and mismanagement in the Lusaka – Ndola road project are dire. Not only does it erode public trust in government institutions and undermine the rule of law, but it also jeopardizes the long-term economic growth and development of the country. Strategic infrastructure projects like the Lusaka – Ndola road are crucial for facilitating trade, enhancing connectivity, and driving economic progress. However, when these projects are tainted by corruption and mismanagement, the potential benefits are overshadowed by the risks and uncertainties inherent in such dealings.

It is imperative that the Zambian government, regardless of political affiliation, prioritize the interests of the Zambian people and ensure that critical infrastructure projects are managed and owned with the utmost transparency and accountability. The use of pension funds for foreign operated speculative projects with a history of corruption and mismanagement must be condemned, and steps must be taken to rectify the situation and safeguard the financial security of retirees and the stability of the pension fund.

In conclusion, the rampant corruption and mismanagement surrounding the Lusaka – Ndola road project raise serious concerns about the governance and integrity of government institutions in Zambia. The exploitation of pension funds for the benefit of a few at the expense of the majority is unacceptable and must be addressed promptly and decisively. The future of the country and the well-being of its citizens depend on the responsible and ethical management of critical infrastructure projects like the Lusaka – Ndola road. It is time for the government to prioritize the interests of the Zambian people and put an end to the cycle of corruption and mismanagement that plagues such strategic endeavors.

Join EFF, a new generation of leadership!

Wherever we want to go, our feet will take us there.

Kasonde Mwenda C.

President

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

About the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF):

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are dedicated to promoting economic freedom, social justice, and equality for all citizens. The EFF is committed to holding the government accountable and advocating for the well-being of the Zambian people.