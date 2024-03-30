Cost of living increases to K10,600

The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) observed an increase in the Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) which now stands at K10, 603.40 for the month of March representing a 2.9% increase in comparison to the month of February. The increase in the basket was due to an increase in the prices of some food items such as a 25kg bag of roller mealie meal which cost K284.43 from K226.67 and fruits such as oranges and apples which stood at K43.22 from K27.21 per kg.

Despite the increase in the overall basket, it was also observed that the price of 40 kgs of vegetables reduced to K571.43 from K689.97. It is worth noting that these changes reflect a combination of factors driving up the cost of living, including the impacts of El Niño-induced weather patterns on agricultural production, exchange rate depreciation affecting the cost of imported goods, fluctuating fuel prices, and other interconnected economic dynamics.