Court Discontinues Proceedings in Former Foreign Affairs Minister Kakubo’s Case

Court proceedings in a case involving former Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo and a businessman of Chinese origin, Zhang Lianan, have been discontinued following a Consent Judgment entered between the two parties.
The Consent Judgment, drawn pursuant to Order 42 Rule Five of the Supreme Court, signifies that both Mr. Zhang and Mr. Kakubo have agreed not to pursue any further legal action against each other. Additionally, Mr. Kakubo has been ordered to make restitution to Mr. Zhang, as per the terms outlined in the judgment.
Under the terms of the Consent Judgment, Mr. Kakubo will be required to pay $300,000 in installments to Mr. Zhang, who will also be receiving the restitution of a Mercedes-Benz Registration Number 6952 from Mr. Kakubo.
Importantly, Mr. Zhang has exonerated Mr. Kakubo from allegations of receiving any inducement for business transactions, further adding a twist to the case that unfolded last month. Initially, Mr. Zhang had sued Mr. Kakubo for misrepresentation over a mining business partnership, demanding over one million U.S dollars in damages.
Mr. Zhang alleged that Mr. Kakubo, claiming to be the majority shareholder of HUNSLOW Investment, enticed him into a mining business partnership in May 2022. According to Mr. Zhang, the partnership was related to an exploration small mining license number 25569 in Chingola, with the potential of converting it into a mining license.
However, Mr. Zhang claimed that it was later revealed that the mining exploration license number 25569 had been converted into a mining license, which was in the process of being sold to Grizzly Copper Mining. These allegations were outlined in the Statement of Claim filed in the Lusaka High Court.
With the discontinuation of court proceedings and the agreement reached through the Consent Judgment, the matter between Mr. Kakubo and Mr. Zhang has come to a close, bringing an end to the legal dispute.
