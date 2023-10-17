COURT HEARS HOW A KITWE MAN HAS BEEN TEAMING UP WITH SISTER TO BEAT WIFEY

A KITWE man has been accused of teaming up with this sister to beat his wife whenever they have a marital dispute.

Chota Mwaba has revealed that she is a victim of physical abuse from her husband who usually gangs up with his sister to inflict physical pain.

In her testimony, Chota, 37 said she has had enough and is now seeking to end her 11-year-long union with Gideon Mwale.

Chota, who has been separated from Gideon for the last five months received her last beating on September 17 when she sought her husband’s audience on how they will raise their four children.

“If this marriage continues, I am afraid my husband and his sister may end up killing me. On September 17, I was badly beaten by the two,” Chota told the local court.

She said that despite her being the victim, Gideon and his sister reported her to police on allegation of having assaulted the sister-in-law.

However, Gideon pointed an accusing finger on his wife, contesting that she is disrespectful.

Gideon said he has equally lost interest in their marriage because he cannot endure the disrespect he gets from his wife.

He also said her drinking habits were a source of concern which would negatively affect their children.

The court granted divorce to the couple saying the two have failed to reconcile after attempts by the court and their families to save the marriage.

