Court jails female lawyer who cleared ZIALE exams with forged law degree

COURT JAILS WOMAN WHO CLEARED ZIALE WITH FORGED LAW DEGREE

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 38-year-old woman to 2 years imprisonment for forging a Zambian Open University Bachelor of Laws degree, which she used to sit the ZIALE bar examinations.

Kitwe Resident Magistrate Betty Malupenga who sat in Lusaka noted the prevalence of such cases in the country.

She said the convict, Clare Mulwanda, needed to be punished in order to protect the integrity of the institution as well as the profession.

Mulwanda, who was among the 202 successful candidates who cleared the 2019 Bar exams, was charged with two counts of forgery and uttering a false document in December 2020, charges she denied.

At the time she committed the offence, she was working for Chililabombwe Municipal Council as a legal officer.

Particulars of the offence in count one were that Mulwanda between…

