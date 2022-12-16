COURT LEARNS HIBEENE MWIINGA WAS PAID K5.8M GRATUITY

By Darius Choonya

A Principal Accountant at the Ministry of Finance and National Planning Boyd Manyika has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that K 5.8 million was paid to former President Edgar Lungu’s economic advisor Hibeene Mwiinga between the periods 2018 to 2021 as his gratuity.

Testifying before Magistrate Irene Wishimanga, Mr. Manyika, 38, says in 2018, there were two transactions in the amount of K 1 million and K900,000 as the second payment.

Mr. Manyika also says in 2020, Mr. Mwinga received an amount of K1.5 million among other amounts he received in 2021.

In this matter, Mr. Mwiinga, wife Mercy, son Hakaantu, and Hichikay Farm Limited Company stand charged with allegations of acquiring properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime valued at more than K41 million and 239 million dollars.