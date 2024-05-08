COURT REFUSES TO STAY JUDGEMENT ORDERING CHITOTELA TO PAY AZADI INVESTMENTS K6.5M

The Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, has dismissed former tourism minister Ronald Chitotela’s application to stay the execution of a judgement ordering him to pay Azadi Investment Limited K6.5 million.

Chitotela wanted the court to stay the execution of the judgement pending hearing and determination of his application to vary the judgement sum and to set aside the writ of FiFa.

This was after Azadi Investments Limited issued a writ of Fieri Facias (FiFa) against Chitotela as a way of enforcing a judgement obtained last year, in which the court ordered the Pambashe member of parliament to pay the firm K6.5 million…

NEWSDIGGERS