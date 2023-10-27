Court throws out injunction against Miles Sampa….Meaning he can continue as president of PF

Miles Sampa writes…
BOLA YAPWA
The High Court Judge Madam S. Chocho has this afternoon discharged the Raphael Nakachinda Injuction that sought to expel me from PF and aswell nullify our victory on Independence Day.
Simplied; the ruling today means Miles Bwalya Sampa is the duly elected President of the Patriotic Front (PF) following the extra ordinary general conference held on 24th October 2023.
It’s time for true Rebranding of the Party and All are welcome to be part of the process.
Grateful to my lawyer Mr Jeah Madaika of J & M Advocates for his genius legal works last 24hrs.
Together We Can
Miles B. Sampa, MP
President of the PF
Very sad for the notorious pf. I blame ecl for all this mess. Instead of being a statesman and retiring in peace , he has been very cunning and giving his pf members confusing messages, what do you expect them to do? Very sad indeed.
You can continue fighting. PF will never come back whether kilometers is president or whoever.
Congratulations Hakainde.
You are a selfish man only interested in himself.
By squashing opposition, you are half way to becoming a dictator. This is the main difference between you and Levy Mwanawasa. Levy embraced opposition because they made him work.
As for Miles, he will never be president of Zambia.
2026 can not come sooner. Enough is enough.
True Miles may probably not be ripe for president. We are continuing with HH till 2031, because he has no competition from current opposition leaders.Arrogance of “former” PF leaders have caused the downfall of PF. If only they had held their convention shortly after receiving the K200,000s from presidential candidates Miles would have been defeated with then. There’s no way Miles would have won if the convention had been held. But no, the selfish hijackers kept shifting goal posts. Miles just out smarted them using the Law while their intelligent senior lawyers were napping. Kikikikikikki