Court throws out injunction against Miles Sampa….Meaning he can continue as president of PF

Miles Sampa writes…

BOLA YAPWA

The High Court Judge Madam S. Chocho has this afternoon discharged the Raphael Nakachinda Injuction that sought to expel me from PF and aswell nullify our victory on Independence Day.

Simplied; the ruling today means Miles Bwalya Sampa is the duly elected President of the Patriotic Front (PF) following the extra ordinary general conference held on 24th October 2023.

It’s time for true Rebranding of the Party and All are welcome to be part of the process.

Grateful to my lawyer Mr Jeah Madaika of J & M Advocates for his genius legal works last 24hrs.

Together We Can

Miles B. Sampa, MP

President of the PF