COURT THROWS OUT TASILA LUNGU’S JOINDER APPLICATION

The Economic and Financial Crimes Court has refused to allow Chawama Member of Parliament Tasila Lungu be joined to the court proceedings in which the Director of Public Prosecution DPP wants her farm in Sinda Eastern Province forfeited.

The state alleges that the said farm, valued at 13.9 million Kwacha, was allegedly acquired through proceeds of crime.

On August 16, 2023, Ms. Lungu who is also daughter of former President Edgar Lungu filed an application for joinder into the proceedings saying she was a bonafide owner of the property.

But the court has declined her plea saying the application for Forfeiture was against the property and not against a person such as herself.

Diamond TV