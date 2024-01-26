COURT UPDATE ON PF vs MILES SAMPA

The case of 7 PF Presidential Candidates Vs Miles Sampa & Morgan Ngona came up before Hon. Mr. Justice Vincent Sililo Siloka

The lawyers met in chambers with Hon. Mr. Justice Siloka this afternoon to discuss the case status.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to delay the case until February 3rd, 2024, for directions, allowing time to discuss possible settlements.

Both parties’ lawyers were present, and the court approved the rescheduling.

The case is set for the new date.

Lawyers are exploring possibilities of pursuing only one case and freezing the other cases involved to expedite the quick and prudent completion and settlement of the dispute.