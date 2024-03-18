Crackdown after Kenyan president’s rallies disrupted

Kenyan authorities have launched a crackdown on people who disrupted President William Ruto’s political meetings in the west of the country at the weekend.

It followed two incidents where hecklers interrupted President Ruto’s rallies in Bomet and Kericho counties.

The president was in the Rift Valley region, his political stronghold, to launch several projects when his rallies were disrupted as political rivalries pitting local leaders played out.

The visibly irritated president said leaders fanning such chaos were affecting development projects in the area, terming the disruptions “foolish”.

Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki on Monday directed police to immediately clamp down on the individuals behind the incidents.

The minister met local security chiefs and tasked them to “conclude investigations and apprehend the organisers, financiers and perpetrators of hooliganism”.