Embrace Absolved: Iran Rejects Allegations, Exonerates Cristiano Ronaldo from 99 Lashes

Fans of Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo were shocked by reports of him facing a 99-lash sentence for alleged adultery.

The reports began when Ronaldo while travelling with his team, Al Nassr, during an AFC Champions League match in Iran last month, met with an Iranian artist named Fatemeh Hamami, who is 85% paralyzed and a devoted fan of his.

A Heartfelt Meeting and a Misunderstanding

During their meeting, the artist presented Ronaldo with a painting of himself, and they shared a warm embrace while posing for a photograph.

A report by Mundo Deportivo, states that this friendly interaction caught the attention of several Iranian lawyers, who filed a criminal complaint, as physical contact with a woman who is not one’s spouse is considered adultery in Iran. The report further states that the courts acted quickly and sentenced Cristiano Ronaldo to 99 lashes.

Cristiano Ronaldo Cleared: Iran Debunks 99 Lashes Rumors Over Fan Embrace

However, the Iranian embassy in Madrid has refuted these rumours, emphasizing that Ronaldo’s meeting with the artist had the support of Iranian officials. They stated,

“We strongly deny the issuance of any sentence against any international athlete in Iran.

It is of concern that the publication of such ill-founded news could cast a shadow over crimes against humanity and war crimes against the oppressed Palestinian nation.

It should be noted that Cristiano Ronaldo travelled to Iran on September 18 and 19 to play in an official soccer match and was very well received by the people and the authorities.

His sincere and humane meeting with Fatemeh Hamami was also praised and admired by both the people and the country’s sports authorities.”