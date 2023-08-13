Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brace Helps Al-Nassr Win 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo led Al Nassr to victory over Al Hilal in the championship match by himself after scoring twice. Al Nassr went on to win the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Before the Portuguese superstar’s final 15 minutes of brilliance, Al Hilal had taken an early lead in the second half and was cruising to victory.

Despite playing with nine men after Abdulelah Al-Amri and Nawaf Boushal were sent off, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner hit back as he smashed home in the 74th minute to level proceedings and send the game into extra time.

Al Hilal took the lead in the 51st minute thanks to a combination of Brazilians Malcom and Michael, but Ronaldo’s goal forced extra time.

A header by the Real Madrid legend in the 98th minute was the decider of the match, which then put Al Nassr in the lead.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has now won his first-ever trophy with Saudi club Al Nassr after just six months with the Yellow and Blues.

He is expected to help them win the Saudi Pro League, which began this weekend, with Al Nassr set to play Al Ettifaq in their opener.

The 38-year-old ended the tournament as the top scorer, winning the Golden Boot with six goals.