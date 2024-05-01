WHAT A BRUTAL AND CRUEL LABOUR DAY GIFT BY PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S GOVERNMENT – Jackson Silavwe

WHAT A BRUTAL AND CRUEL LABOUR DAY GIFT BY PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S GOVERNMENT.

01/05/2024

The fuel price increase announced by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) for the month May 2024 is insensitive, desperate and brutal to our people, an indication that Zambia is in a serious economic crisis.

President Hakainde Hichilema and his Government have demonstrated, that they are out of touch with economic realities facing the majority of our people. Ba HH tabomfwa nakalya!

As the United Kwacha Alliance-UKA, we once again, we call upon President Hichilema and the new dawn administration, to convene an economic indaba that would make critical recommendations to the Government on defined aspects of our economy like fuel.

An economic Indaba held in National interest can provide solutions for a more resilient local economy for a prosperous Zambia. The Government must move swiftly before we sentence our people to a life time of poverty under the new dawn administration.

Jackson Silavwe

Chairperson Communications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA