DARIO BONETTI CLAIMS CREDIT FOR ZAMBIA’S 2012 AFCON VICTORY AND CRITICIZES EX-FAZ BOSS

Former Chipolopolo coach Dario Bonetti stirred up controversy as Zambia commemorated the 12-year anniversary of their 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) triumph, asserting his pivotal role in the team’s success while taking a dig at ex-FAZ boss Kalusha Bwalya.

Bonetti, who was sacked just two days after leading Zambia to their historic AfCON victory, remains adamant about his contribution to the team’s achievement under Herve Renard’s reign.

Despite facing criticism for his tactical approach, Bonetti boasted an impressive record during his tenure, guiding the Chipolopolo through six matches with four victories, one draw, one loss, and conceding only two goals.

Reflecting on the milestone anniversary, Bonetti emphasized his integral role in Zambia’s triumph, stating, “The Africa 2012 victory was thanks to great players, quality first, and something of mine too. I hope everything has been cleared,” during an appearance on ZNBC Radio 4 last Friday.

However, Bonetti did not shy away from addressing past grievances, particularly his dismissal by Kalusha Bwalya, who cited the need for squad rejuvenation to pursue World Cup ambitions.

In response to Kalusha’s justification for his termination, Bonetti asserted, “The FAZ president of the time justified my dismissal with unjustifiable lies of a very low moral level. I am sorry, I hope everything has been cleared. Have a nice day.”

The remarks from Bonetti underscored lingering tensions surrounding his abrupt exit and shed light on the intricate dynamics within Zambian football leadership.