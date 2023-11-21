Dear God save us from opposition leaders like Kambwili, Nakachinda, Lubinda, Mwamba etal talking like they were not deeply part of the destruction of this country- Laura Miti

Laura Miti writes….

Dear God give us opposition leaders we can listen to. Ones to keep this government in check.

Then save us from individuals like Kambwili, Nakachinda, Lubinda, Mwamba etal talking like they were not deeply part of the destruction of this country. Their voices give one a headache, mwe.

Take Mr Kambwili, with his uncouthness while Minister, shouting at journalists, Lubinda and the hellish Bill 10, Nakachinda who jumped into the PF when it was rotten and ready to be discarded, Mwamba who we heard on an audio arranging cadre violence in South Africa.

All of them together who wanted us to return PF to power, knowing it would take us over the abyss into Mobutu’s Zaire.

Hearing them wax lyrical about democracy blah blah makes one want to weep. At least EL doesn’t talk mwe. He does not insult our intelligence with words. He at least keeps it to mungulu behaviour we can ignore.

God knows, we desperately need opposition voices to stand up against UPND excesses. To stop them walking down the road well travelled by those before them.

To be listened to when they say our democracy must be defended with everything in us. That UPND must not be given latitude for tyranny.

But Kambwili and friends – yayi mwandi. Matu yamakoma.