Deaths reported as Guinea marked coup anniversary

Four people died in clashes between protesters and security forces in Guinea as the country marked the second anniversary of a military coup, activists say.

The Forces Vives, an alliance of political parties, trade unions and civil society groups that wants a speedy return to civilian rule, reported the deaths of four young men aged between 15 and 18 in statement published on Facebook.

It said two of them had been killed the capital, Conakry, when armed security forces attacked the neighbourhoods of political activists on Monday, the eve of planned demonstrations against the junta.

The other two teenagers had been killed on Tuesday and at least a dozen others suffered bullet wounds, Forces Vives said.

The junta, which had warned people against joining the protests, has not made any comment about the latest incident.

Forces Vives has expressed concerns about the delay in holding elections.

Several protests have taken place against Mamady Doumbouya, a military officer serving as interim president, many of which have ended in violence.

The junta proposed a two-year transition to democracy last October, after the regional bloc Ecowas rejected a three-year timeline.

Guinea’s military government is just one of several in West and Central Africa that have taken power in a string of coups since 2020. Many of them are yet to hold elections as promised.- BBC