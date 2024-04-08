Defy the Police – UKA advised
…Brebner Changala calls on UKA members not to fear guns, bullets and ignore the police objection to the notification to hold a public mass rally in Kafue
THE Zambia Police in Kafue has objected to the notification by the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) to hold its inaugural public mass rally, which was scheduled for this week, citing the same old reasons of security threats.
But Brebner Changala, the civil rights and political activist has called on UKA members to defy the police objection to their mass rally notification and march to Kafue so that they can meet the police head on in defence of their democratic and constitutional rights https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/
Kkk…why not join the rally yourself? You are speaking from your comfortable home , while encouraging your friends to break the law.
What a disgraceful argument!!!!
WELL MEANING AND RESPONSIBLE ZAMBIANS, I WOULD URGE YOU NEVER TO LISTEN TO THIS CONFUSINIST BREBNER CHANGALA. YOU ARE ON YOUR OWN. UPDN IS NOT LIKE PF WHICH WAS BLOOD-THIRSTY, BUT A STICH IN TIME SERVES NINE.
Poor foolish Changala ! Why not lead the defiance your self so that the police can crush your empty head. Why encouraging others to break the law ? You swine. Ati civil rights ! Useless Man !
These uka PF idiots knew the police will deny their notice just to create their stupid narrative! Let them go ahead and follow this idiots advice and defy the police, will see who’s going to be arrested?
You must grow you want to cause anarchy be at the war front yourself we see if you can run faster than Muzala Samukonga.
You have caused this hunger your selves by borrowing carelessly you want to blame the govt just in power for two years plus.Shame be upon you.Mr Changala this freedom of chaos you are advocating for will end your political career sir,be a good listener.
Be men enough and allow equality of political arms!
You’re destroying your party. The Kabushi/Kwacha formula will take you nowhere!!!