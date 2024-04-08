Defy the Police – UKA advised

…Brebner Changala calls on UKA members not to fear guns, bullets and ignore the police objection to the notification to hold a public mass rally in Kafue

THE Zambia Police in Kafue has objected to the notification by the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) to hold its inaugural public mass rally, which was scheduled for this week, citing the same old reasons of security threats.

But Brebner Changala, the civil rights and political activist has called on UKA members to defy the police objection to their mass rally notification and march to Kafue so that they can meet the police head on in defence of their democratic and constitutional rights