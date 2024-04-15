DEMAND ACCOUNTABILITY FROM YOUR LEADERS AND OPPOSE LIES- ECL PRODS ZAMBIANS.

…..As he calls on the church to commit the country to prayers while navigating the numerous challenges….

CHIPATA, 14-04-2024 (SMART EAGLES)

Sixth Republican President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has urged Zambians from all walks of life to begin to demand accountability from their leaders who rely on political deceit to address the social economic challenges they are currently facing.

Addressing congregants who gathered to worship at The Reformed Church in Zambia Chipata Main congregation in Chipata District of the Eastern Province yesterday , the Former Head of State reiterated the importance of everyone to be seeking and speaking the truth, echoing the teachings of Christ.

“Let us freely seek the truth, for it is the truth that shall set us free. We must continue to speak whether as leaders, politicians, or men of faith, we serve the same people who are entitled to the truth” Dr Lungu stated.

The former Head of State highlighted the detrimental impact of raging falsehoods on the country, drawing parallels from the breakdown of trust within families when parents resort to dishonesty.

Furthermore, Dr Lungu urged the church to pray for politicians across the country to overcome the pervasive spirit of telling lies every time they are called to account.

“We must stop telling lies. Pray for us, that chimuzimu cha wenye chichoke. Ma wenye yapaka!. Let us be resolute in seeking the truth, for it is the ultimate liberator” President Lungu said.

President Lungu, whose MwaUKA greeting elicited the response “Unga wadula, njala muma nyumba,” underscored the need for the church to continue speaking for the people of Zambia without fear or favor.

And gospel Minister and preacher, Joe Munyoki of the RCZ Chipata Main congregation emphasized the need for all who lead people at any level to do so in truth and honesty.

He also restated the importance of embracing the teachings of Jesus Christ, who proclaimed that “He is the way, the truth, and the life. No one goes to the Father except through him”

The Former President was in Eastern province for a private family visit and took time to pray and worship at Reformed Church in Zambia, a church that is rooted in his family and childhood life.