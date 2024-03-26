Details of the  debt restructuring Agreement

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



Details of the Agreement;

● Government to pay $187million in 2024,

● two new bonds to be issued,

● consent fee of 1.5% on the coupon face value,

● Lazard Feres and White & Case LLP are advisors for Zambia on this matter

The Ministry of Finance and National Planning of the Government of Zambia (the “Government”), advised by Lazard Frères and White & Case LLP, acting respectively as financial and legal advisors, is pleased to announce that following private discussions between March 18 to 25, 2024 with the members of the Steering Committee (the “Steering Committee”) of the Ad Hoc Creditor Committee (the “Committee”), advised by Newstate Partners LLP and Weil, Gotshal & Manges (London) LLP, it has reached an agreement with the Steering Committee on the key commercial terms of a proposed restructuring transaction (the “Restructuring”) relating to the Government’s bonds due 2022, 2024 and 2027 (the “Bonds”, and the holders thereof, the “Bondholders”).

The agreement with the Steering Committee also includes the Government accepting certain non-financial terms of the New Bonds, including a most favoured creditor clause that will require the Government to ensure certain other creditors do not receive a better recovery in the restructuring on net present value terms, a loss reinstatement clause if Zambia were to default during the term of the existing IMF program and certain ongoing information delivery requirements by Zambia

Note: (1) In addition, the execution of the transaction would involve the introduction of a consent fee of 1.5% of the original face value amount of bonds (US$ 3bn) to incentivize participation to the exchange offer.

(2): Trigger date means the commencement date for the terms relevant to the Upside Case to take effect.