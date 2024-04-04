Diddy’s son set to be accused of s3xual assault in new looming lawsuit

Diddy’s son, Christian Combs is reportedly set to be named in a lawsuit of his own, after being accused of allegedly sexually assaulting and drugging a woman.

The lawsuit against Combs has not been officially filed, however, it is in the works according to attorney Tyrone Blackburn. Combs’ alleged accuser had not been identified and the details surrounding the case are still not known yet.

The rapper has not directly addressed the claims, but he went on social media to post, “stop the cap,[ with a blue cap emoji].”

According to wbls, the allegations against Combs have been reported as “serious,” and he will be joining his father, Diddy, who has been hit with several lawsuits in recent months accusing him of sexual assault, sex trafficking, drug abuse, and more.

This looming lawsuit comes weeks after Diddy’s houses in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by the Feds. Christian Combs and his older brother Justin Combs were both detained during the raid but later released.

Blackburn, who has previously represented clients in litigation against celebrities such as T.I. and Tiny, as well as Nicki Minaj and Kenneth is also the attorney for Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, the producer who filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs earlier this year.