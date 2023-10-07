Diplomat Chellah Tukuta back in Zambia

Chellah Tukuta back in Zambia

Renowned Zambian photographer Chellah Tukuta based in Brazil is back in Zambia.

The photographer was spotted at DACAPO around 01:30 sipping on his favourite Mosi lager as he enjoyed greeting those who were around.

Clad in red moccasin shoes, the photographer enjoyed seeing the Zambian scenery after missing it for some months.

It is not clear if he is back home for good or not as reports back a few weeks rocked social media that he was recalled for starting up social media fights with a certain local celeb.

Efforts to try to reach him to confirm if he is back home for good proved futile.