DISPELLING DRUNK ILLUSIONS & REJECTING LUNGU’S RETURN

BY CATHARINE MULAISHO

Responding to Christopher Zumani Zimba’s assertions regarding the supposed messianic status of Edgar Lungu and the necessity of his return to power, it is imperative to provide a counter-narrative rooted in reality, accountability, and a commitment to the well-being of the Zambian people.

Misguided Comparisons:

Zumani’s comparison of Lungu to figures like Nelson Mandela and Donald Trump is flawed. Lungu’s tenure was marred by corruption and authoritarianism, hardly comparable to the legacies of true leaders. Failure of Leadership:

Lungu’s time in office was characterized by a failure to address systemic issues such as corruption and economic mismanagement. His return to power would only perpetuate this cycle of incompetence and self-interest. Betrayal of Trust:

Allowing Lungu to return to power would be a betrayal of the trust placed in the political leadership of Zambia. It is essential to prioritize the interests of the nation over the personal ambitions of individuals. Accountability and Transparency:

Lungu’s fight for a return to power is motivated by self-interest and a desire to protect his ill-gotten gains. Zambia cannot afford to be governed by leaders who prioritize personal enrichment over the well-being of the nation. Internal Strife within PF:

Before considering Lungu’s return, members of the PF must address the internal divisions and dysfunction within the party. Lungu’s leadership style has only exacerbated these issues, making him unfit to lead. Need for Change:

Zambia deserves leaders who are committed to genuine progress and development, not individuals who seek to maintain the status quo for their own benefit. Lungu’s return would only hinder the country’s ability to move forward. Rejecting Corruption and Selfishness:

Lungu’s tenure was marked by allegations of corruption and cronyism. Allowing him to return to power would send a message that corruption is acceptable, undermining efforts to combat this pervasive issue. Looking Forward:

It is time for Zambia to turn the page on the era of Lungu and embrace a new vision for the future. This requires leaders who are honest, transparent, and committed to serving the interests of all Zambians, not just a select few. Prioritizing the People:

Zambia’s leaders must prioritize the needs of the people above their own ambitions. Lungu’s return would only serve to further entrench the interests of the political elite at the expense of the wider population. Building a Better Future:

Zambia deserves leaders who are committed to building a brighter future for all citizens. Lungu’s track record demonstrates that he is not the right person to lead the country forward. Distorted Historical Analogies:

Comparing Lungu to figures like Lula de Silva and Nelson Mandela ignores the stark differences in their legacies and leadership styles. Lungu’s tenure was marked by democratic backsliding and human rights abuses, making him unfit for comparison to true statesmen. Flawed Logic:

The assertion that Lungu is the only viable candidate for 2026 overlooks the potential for new, visionary leadership to emerge within the political landscape of Zambia. Democracy thrives on competition and diversity of ideas, not the perpetuation of entrenched power structures. Misguided Loyalty:

Blind allegiance to Lungu within PF and UKA overlooks the fundamental principles of democracy and accountability. Leaders must earn the trust and support of the people through their actions, not through coercion or manipulation. Unfounded Comparisons:

Equating Lungu to iconic figures like Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu overlooks the complexities of their respective political contexts. Lungu’s tenure was marked by allegations of electoral fraud and human rights abuses, tarnishing his reputation both domestically and internationally. Disingenuous Representation:

Portraying Lungu as the epitome of political hope and freedom is disingenuous and ignores the realities of his time in office. His administration was characterized by a crackdown on dissent and erosion of democratic institutions, hardly the hallmarks of a freedom fighter. Reality Check:

Lungu’s political stature is not comparable to leaders like Nelson Mandela or Donald Trump, as his tenure was marred by corruption scandals and economic mismanagement. Elevating him to the status of a political icon undermines the credibility of Zambia’s democratic process. Assumption of Superiority:

Dismissing other potential candidates in favor of Lungu reflects a dangerous sense of entitlement and disregard for the democratic rights of the Zambian people. Leaders should be chosen based on merit and their ability to serve the interests of the nation, not on arbitrary notions of political stature. Need for Accountability:

Holding Lungu accountable for his actions and decisions during his time in office is essential for upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice for the Zambian people. Allowing him to evade accountability sets a dangerous precedent and undermines the integrity of Zambia’s democratic institutions. Erosion of Trust:

Lungu’s failure to address allegations of corruption and human rights abuses during his tenure eroded public trust in his government and political leadership. Allowing him to return to power without being held accountable for these failures would only further erode trust in Zambia’s democratic process. Dangerous Precedent:

Allowing Lungu to return to power without addressing the underlying issues that led to his downfall sets a dangerous precedent for Zambia’s democracy. It sends a message that leaders can act with impunity and escape accountability for their actions. Upholding Democratic Values:

Zambia must uphold the principles of democracy and rule of law by holding its leaders accountable for their actions. Allowing Lungu to return to power without facing consequences for his failures undermines the credibility of Zambia’s democratic institutions and sets a dangerous precedent for the future. Protecting Zambia’s Future:

Lungu’s return to power would only serve to perpetuate the cycle of corruption and mismanagement that has plagued Zambia for far too long. It is essential to prioritize the interests of the Zambian people over the ambitions of individual politicians. Building a Better Tomorrow:

Zambia deserves leaders who are committed to building a brighter future for all citizens, not just a select few. Lungu’s return to power would only hinder progress and perpetuate the status quo of corruption and self-interest. Rejecting Self-Serving Agendas:

Lungu’s fight for a return to power is motivated by self-interest and a desire to protect his own interests, not the interests of the Zambian people. It is essential to reject self-serving agendas and prioritize the common good in order to build a more prosperous and equitable Zambia. Choosing a Path Forward:

Zambia stands at a crossroads, and it is essential to choose a path forward that prioritizes accountability, transparency, and the well-being of all citizens.

Lungu’s return to power would only lead to further division and instability, undermining the progress that Zambia has made towards building a more democratic and prosperous future.

In summary, the narrative presented by Zumani must be challenged and rejected in favor of a vision for Zambia that prioritizes accountability, transparency, and the well-being of all citizens.

Lungu’s return to power would only serve to perpetuate the cycle of corruption and mismanagement that has held Zambia back for far too long. It is time to choose a new path forward that embraces democratization values and puts the interests of the Zambian people first.