Doctors unhappy with cuts to NHIMA package

The Resident Doctors Association of Zambia has denounced the modifications that the National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) recently made to the National Health Insurance Scheme Benefit Package.

According to a public notice issued on the 30th April, 2024, NHIMA has removed spectacles, renal consumables, and other

important health services from the benefit package.

Association President Dr Mweushi Mphande has since appealed to NHIMA to consult other stakeholders to come up with lasting

solutions to the various challenges that are being faced by the institutions.

Dr Mphande said the removal of important services required by the Zambian citizens is not a solution.

He said NHIMA must recognize the broader implications of these amendments on Zambia’s pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and adherence to the guidelines set forth by the World Health Organization (WHO) in achieving Universal Health Coverage.

Dr Mphande said the Association further appeals to Government to consider alternative means of revenue generation for NHIMA such as the introduction of health taxes on all products and activities that pose a threat to health and channelling these funds exclusively to NHIMA while enhancing control measures on NHIMA accredited facilities.

“We wish to see a NHIMA that is able to respond to national pandemics, emergencies and other health needs for all Zambia citizens irrespective of social status. Furthermore, we request NHIMA to lreconsider its decisions on spectacles and renal services and embark on a path of genuine collaboration with stakeholders to chart a course that ensures equitable provision of healthcare services to all Zambians,” Dr Mphande said.

“We stand ready to engage in constructive dialogue and work towards solutions that

uphold the principles of fairness, transparency, and inclusivity in quality healthcare delivery. The Association remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the welfare and professional integrity of medical practitioners and advocating quality healthcare for the Zambian people.”