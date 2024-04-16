Donald Trump reportedly slept off on first day of his criminal trial

Former U.S President, Donald Trump reportedly slept off after showing up in court on Monday, April, for his hush-money case, which is the first of his three criminal trials.

As the attorneys were going back and forth, NYT reporter Maggie Haberman went on CNN to claim Trump appeared to be sleeping.

During her live-blogging of what was going on inside, Haberman wrote that Trump’s head kept dropping and that his jaw seemed to go slack a few times. Other reporters backed the claim.

However, as he was heading into court, Trump was alert and fired up talking to reporters. He called the trial an assault on the country, and once again claimed it was a witch hunt.

The court case is over alleged hush money payments Trump and his team got to Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an affair she claims she had with him back in the 2000s. He’s facing 34 counts of falsifying business records, which is classified as a felony in New York.

The transcript of the “Access Hollywood” tape will be read in court and details of another alleged affair Trump had with ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal will also be read. Michael Cohen is also expected to testify.

The jury selection process is expected to take a couple weeks to get through, as thousands of Manhattanites were summoned to be part of the process. He is now looking for 12 jurors and 6 alternates who can be fair and impartial.