DON’T BE HYPOCRITICAL – YOU SHOULD ALSO TALK TO US, INSTEAD OF ARRESTING AND INTIMIDATING US TAYALI TELLS BALLY

Last night President Hichilema said that, we should talk to him rather than shouting at him, but he is being hypocritical, like always.

President Hichilema wants us to play nice when he has gone #brutal arresting his opponents and charging them with outrageous charges carrying maximum sentences.

He is busy accusing his opponents of corruption and amassing wealth out of proceeds of crime yet he is number suspect because he too can’t explain his riches.

Since he came into politics he has never explained how he got to the top as one of the rich men of our Country.

I am one person that is very flexible, reasonable and understanding, so why unleash police officers on me and detain me for 4 days.

Talk to us and be consistent rather than arresting us and betraying us in what we discuss behind closed doors.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!