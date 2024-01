DON’T DISTURB AVRAM GRANT, WE HAVE WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS COMING- Godfrey Chikumbi

He writes:

Avram Grant has managed to assemble a good side. Let’s take the positives from this AFCON.

The only thing we can discard is Kopa because that’s rubb!sh. But for me this coach is the best so far‼️

Kopa should be one of the reasons our boys f@iled to play better. The World Cup qualifiers need better kit