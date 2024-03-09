Don’t Leave Boxing, Anthony Joshua Advises Ngannou After A Devastating Knockout

Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua has destroyed his Cameroonian opponent, Francis Ngannou to victory in a heavyweight bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Joshua knocked out Francis Ngannou with a devastating second-round finish to shatter any prospect of a sensational upset and continue his march towards becoming a three-time world champion on Friday.

After the fight, a video of Joshua telling Ngannou that he is an inspiration, and advising him not to leave boxing was shared on X (Formerly Twitter).

Joshua said, “You are an inspiration, Don’t leave boxing again.” Ngannou replied, “No I will not.” Joshua continued, “Don’t leave boxing do it, don’t leave boxing.”

Joshua took the mic and delivered another heartfelt word in the ring.

He said, “I just gonna do my best every time and go home. Nothing changes for me.”