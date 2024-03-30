DON’T POLITICISE FOOD -Edgar Lungu

DON’T POLITICISE FOOD – ECL
FORMER President Edgar Lungu has urged Zambians not to politicise the food security but ensure that production is enhanced so that the country should not descend into being food insecure.
Former Lungu says Zambia would become a successful and politically stable if the country would remain food secure because without food, there would be no nation.
“For me, there is no secret about success, satisfactory production is imperative for any nation to call itself successful.
CREDIT: Zambia Daily Nation
ECL, even though i can never want you back, but for all your faults, and thuggery, you did indeed make sure we had food security. You even left huge maize reserves, which your friend has now sold off.
Even though we thought the cost of living was high under you, it is now more than double how you left it. Yes you left a lot of debt, but your friend has now burdened this debt onto our grand children.
Oh, and the mines you grabbed from foreigners, your friend is giving them back, and also giving his LGBT masters our gold mines.
Vote wisely in 2026.