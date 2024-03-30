DON’T POLITICISE FOOD -Edgar Lungu

DON’T POLITICISE FOOD – ECL

FORMER President Edgar Lungu has urged Zambians not to politicise the food security but ensure that production is enhanced so that the country should not descend into being food insecure.

Former Lungu says Zambia would become a successful and politically stable if the country would remain food secure because without food, there would be no nation.

“For me, there is no secret about success, satisfactory production is imperative for any nation to call itself successful.

CREDIT: Zambia Daily Nation